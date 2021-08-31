Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru WRX

114,099 KM

Details Description Features

$21,392

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,392

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru WRX

2015 Subaru WRX

w/Sport-tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru WRX

w/Sport-tech Pkg

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
Sale

$21,392

+ taxes & licensing

114,099KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7747890
  • Stock #: F481XH
  • VIN: JF1VA1J6XF8800185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Anthracite Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F481XH
  • Mileage 114,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum Alloy 15-Spoke Design -inc: a dark gunmetal coating
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2020 Honda Civic Tou...
 5,888 KM
$28,929 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Plat...
 25,680 KM
$69,998 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V Tour...
 78,033 KM
$27,788 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory