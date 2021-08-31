2015 Subaru WRX

Sale $21,392 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 0 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: F481XH

VIN: JF1VA1J6XF8800185

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Anthracite Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 114,099 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum Alloy 15-Spoke Design -inc: a dark gunmetal coating Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps

