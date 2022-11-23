Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru WRX

68,168 KM

Details Description

$34,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru WRX

2015 Subaru WRX

STI Sport Pkg Sunroof Heat Seat Camera NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru WRX

STI Sport Pkg Sunroof Heat Seat Camera NO ACCIDENT

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 9425061
  2. 9425061
  3. 9425061
  4. 9425061
  5. 9425061
  6. 9425061
  7. 9425061
  8. 9425061
  9. 9425061
  10. 9425061
  11. 9425061
  12. 9425061
  13. 9425061
  14. 9425061
  15. 9425061
  16. 9425061
  17. 9425061
  18. 9425061
  19. 9425061
  20. 9425061
  21. 9425061
  22. 9425061
  23. 9425061
  24. 9425061
  25. 9425061
  26. 9425061
  27. 9425061
  28. 9425061
  29. 9425061
  30. 9425061
  31. 9425061
  32. 9425061
  33. 9425061
  34. 9425061
Contact Seller

$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

68,168KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9425061
  • Stock #: 812311
  • VIN: JF1VA2M60F9812311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 812311
  • Mileage 68,168 KM

Vehicle Description

STI! Sport Pkg, 6SPD, Sunroof, NO ACCIDENTS, Clean Carfax, Heat Seats, Rear Cam, Bluetooth, Clean Title! Excellent condition We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

2016 Honda HR-V EX-L...
 152,698 KM
$20,991 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V AWD ...
 105,547 KM
$26,991 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 76,435 KM
$25,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory