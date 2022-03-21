$20,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Premium* AWD/Sunroof/Heated Seats/Manual Trans
Location
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg
3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6
- Listing ID: 8938999
- Stock #: 25585a
- VIN: JF2GPADC7FG284717
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,596 KM
Vehicle Description
SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS * HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, SUNROOF, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, MANUAL TRANSMISSION Enjoy the SPACE, COMFORT and VERSATILITY in this 2015 XV Subaru Crosstrek Premium. Well equipped with HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, SUNROOF, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, traction control, air conditioning, power windows and door locks and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470
Vehicle Features
