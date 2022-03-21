Menu
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

83,596 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Premium* AWD/Sunroof/Heated Seats/Manual Trans

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Premium* AWD/Sunroof/Heated Seats/Manual Trans

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

83,596KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8938999
  • Stock #: 25585a
  • VIN: JF2GPADC7FG284717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25585a
  • Mileage 83,596 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS * HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, SUNROOF, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, MANUAL TRANSMISSION Enjoy the SPACE, COMFORT and VERSATILITY in this 2015 XV Subaru Crosstrek Premium. Well equipped with HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, SUNROOF, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, traction control, air conditioning, power windows and door locks and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

