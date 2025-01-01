Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499 Dealer permit #5499

2015 Toyota 4Runner

202,070 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 LOCAL TRADE

Watch This Vehicle
13055087

2015 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 LOCAL TRADE

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 13055087
  2. 13055087
  3. 13055087
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
202,070KM
VIN JTEBU5JR3F5251710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 202,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

Used 2022 Lexus RX 350 Luxury No Accidents | Local | CPO for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Lexus RX 350 Luxury No Accidents | Local | CPO 57,025 KM $48,982 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Lexus RX 350 Luxury Local | Certified CPO for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Lexus RX 350 Luxury Local | Certified CPO 15,250 KM $66,376 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport Accident Free | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport Accident Free | Local 46,585 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2015 Toyota 4Runner