2015 Toyota Camry

16,732 KM

$21,993

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

XLE* Reverse Camera/NAVIGATION/Only 16,732 kms

XLE* Reverse Camera/NAVIGATION/Only 16,732 kms

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

16,732KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7528720
  • Stock #: 25104
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK0FU955982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,732 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, ONLY 16,732 kms * AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Enjoy Toyota RELIABILITY, CONVENIENCE and COMFORT in this ''LOW KILOMETRE'' 2015 Toyota Camry XLE. Equipped with options such as BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, locks and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-XXXX

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
