2015 Toyota Camry

Listing ID: 8120413

Stock #: F4CAB6

VIN: 4T1BF1FKXFU963491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4CAB6

Mileage 72,029 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Sport tuned suspension Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.63 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection 64.4 L Fuel Tank Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve SMPI -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i) and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS) Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: super electronically controlled (Super ECT), sequential shift mode and steering wheel paddle shifters Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Net Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Sport Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, driver and passenger seat recline adjustment and driver seat vertical adjustment Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience tilt steering Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P215/55R17 AS -inc: temporary spare tire Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Player w/6 Speakers -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability and 6.1" display audio Additional Features Anti-Starter

