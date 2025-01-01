$16,953+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
S Manual Technology Package | Local
$16,953
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Crush Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 93,761 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally Owned!
Discover the perfect blend of reliability and style with this 2015 Toyota Corolla S! This well-maintained sedan offers a manual transmission for driving enthusiasts who love control on the road.
Key Features:
- Manual Technology Package for enhanced driving experience
- Blue Crush Metallic exterior with sleek Black interior
- Fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine
- 6.1" Display Screen with Premium Navigation
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio for endless entertainment
- Softex Leather Seats for comfort and luxury
- Smart Key System with Push Button Start
- Backup Camera for added safety
Experience the quality and performance of this Toyota Corolla today!
