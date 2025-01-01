Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

93,761 KM

$16,953

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla

S Manual Technology Package | Local

12574799

2015 Toyota Corolla

S Manual Technology Package | Local

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Used
93,761KM
VIN 2T1BURHEXFC251365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Crush Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,761 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned!
Discover the perfect blend of reliability and style with this 2015 Toyota Corolla S! This well-maintained sedan offers a manual transmission for driving enthusiasts who love control on the road.

Key Features:
- Manual Technology Package for enhanced driving experience
- Blue Crush Metallic exterior with sleek Black interior
- Fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine
- 6.1" Display Screen with Premium Navigation
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio for endless entertainment
- Softex Leather Seats for comfort and luxury
- Smart Key System with Push Button Start
- Backup Camera for added safety

Experience the quality and performance of this Toyota Corolla today! Visit Birchwood Toyota's website or showroom to schedule a test drive. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your journey with this exceptional vehicle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and feature-packed Corolla!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

2015 Toyota Corolla