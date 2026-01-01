$9,980+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE Plus | HTD STS | BACK UP CAM | SUN ROOF |
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE Plus | HTD STS | BACK UP CAM | SUN ROOF |
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$9,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
254,547KM
VIN 2T1BURHE1FC264845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 254,547 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Toyota Corolla is a reliable sedan with a spacious interior, heated seats, a back-up camera, and a sunroof. With its efficient 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this car is perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!
2015 Toyota Corolla LE Plus | HTD STS | BACK UP CAM | SUN ROOF | 254,547 KM $9,980 + tax & lic
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
$9,980
+ taxes & licensing>
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2015 Toyota Corolla