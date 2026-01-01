Menu
<br>This 2015 Toyota Corolla is a reliable sedan with a spacious interior, heated seats, a back-up camera, and a sunroof. With its efficient 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this car is perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!

2015 Toyota Corolla

254,547 KM

Details Description

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla

LE Plus | HTD STS | BACK UP CAM | SUN ROOF |

13479532

LE Plus | HTD STS | BACK UP CAM | SUN ROOF |

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

Used
254,547KM
VIN 2T1BURHE1FC264845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 254,547 KM

Vehicle Description


This 2015 Toyota Corolla is a reliable sedan with a spacious interior, heated seats, a back-up camera, and a sunroof. With its efficient 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this car is perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

