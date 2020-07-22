Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

96,249 KM

Details Description Features

$14,440

+ tax & licensing
$14,440

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

S | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL TRADE

2015 Toyota Corolla

S | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL TRADE

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$14,440

+ taxes & licensing

96,249KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5609442
  Stock #: F3AH5K
  VIN: 2T1BURHE2FC280360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,249 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Toyota Corolla LE Sedan is powered by a 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC and Automatic Transmission. It's loaded with features such as Air conditioning, Cruise control, Heated seats, Alloy wheels and so much more!


Reviews:
* Fuel economy, an upscale cabin with plenty of space, generous rear-seat legroom, and a smooth and refined steering feel were highly rated by owners. The potent LED headlamps are a nearly universal favourite, giving drivers access to a high-performance lighting system in an affordable car. Rough road ride quality and a smooth powertrain round out common praise-points from owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Anti-Starter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

