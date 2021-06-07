Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

131,797 KM

Details Description Features

$13,778

+ tax & licensing
$13,778

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
LE ECO

LE ECO

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Sale

$13,778

+ taxes & licensing

131,797KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7192373
  Stock #: F41X4T
  VIN: 2T1BPRHE2FC459280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SLATE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F41X4T
  • Mileage 131,797 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

