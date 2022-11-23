Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

134,000 KM

Details

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9386635
  • Stock #: 21527B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirror(s)
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights

