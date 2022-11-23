$18,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
204-500-1389
2015 Toyota Corolla
2015 Toyota Corolla
Location
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
134,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9386635
- Stock #: 21527B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirror(s)
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9