2015 Toyota Highlander

74,936 KM

Details Description Features

$35,887

+ tax & licensing
$35,887

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2015 Toyota Highlander

2015 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

2015 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$35,887

+ taxes & licensing

74,936KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6113634
  • Stock #: F37J7M
  • VIN: 5TDDCRFH2FS010898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F37J7M
  • Mileage 74,936 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
tilt steering
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

