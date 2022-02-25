$32,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Stock #: F4DRVJ
- VIN: 5TDJKRFH2FS077362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ooh La La Rouge Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,512 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Toyota Highlander XLE 3.5L 6-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic AWD Ooh La La Rouge Mica
M14-Black, 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Base Package w/Suffix A, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AVN Premium Navigation, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Vehicle Features
