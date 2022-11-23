2015 Toyota Highlander

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Axle Ratio: 3.542
GVWR: 2840 kgs (6261lbs)
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: power split device and transmission cooler