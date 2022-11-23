Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Highlander

176,895 KM

Details Description Features

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Highlander

2015 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 9333220
  3. 9333220
  4. 9333220
Contact Seller

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

176,895KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9333220
  • Stock #: F4G5VY
  • VIN: 5TDDCRFH9FS007710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alumina Jade Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4G5VY
  • Mileage 176,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours!

Start your purchase online at birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GLASS ARMOUR PROTECTIVE WINDSHIELD COATING
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Axle Ratio: 3.542
GVWR: 2840 kgs (6261lbs)
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: power split device and transmission cooler
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24-Valve -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i), engine oil cooler, battery monitoring system and hybrid synergy drive (HSD)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
7.5" Wheels
Tires: P245/55R19 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Wheels: 19" Chrome Clad Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Adjustable Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: JBL Synthesis Audio System -inc: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, 8" display screen, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, integrated SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 12 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, satellite roof mounted fin antenna, AVN...
Base Package w/Suffix A

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2017 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 60,488 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Highland...
 176,895 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Sienna S...
 137,811 KM
$22,188 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory