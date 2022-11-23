2015 Toyota Highlander

$33,988 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 8 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9333220

9333220 Stock #: F4G5VY

F4G5VY VIN: 5TDDCRFH9FS007710

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alumina Jade Metallic

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4G5VY

Mileage 176,895 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 65 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery Axle Ratio: 3.542 GVWR: 2840 kgs (6261lbs) Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: power split device and transmission cooler Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24-Valve -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i), engine oil cooler, battery monitoring system and hybrid synergy drive (HSD) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rack DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook 7.5" Wheels Tires: P245/55R19 AS -inc: temporary spare tire Wheels: 19" Chrome Clad Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Adjustable Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio: JBL Synthesis Audio System -inc: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, 8" display screen, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, integrated SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 12 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, satellite roof mounted fin antenna, AVN... Additional Features Base Package w/Suffix A

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.