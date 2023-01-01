Menu
2015 Toyota Highlander

118,852 KM

Details Description Features

$33,991

+ tax & licensing
$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2015 Toyota Highlander

2015 Toyota Highlander

AWD XLE Sunroof Leather 3rows Rear Cam,CLEAN TITLE

2015 Toyota Highlander

AWD XLE Sunroof Leather 3rows Rear Cam,CLEAN TITLE

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

118,852KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9931547
  • Stock #: 189232
  • VIN: 5TDJKRFH1FS189232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 189232
  • Mileage 118,852 KM

Vehicle Description

XLE 3rows, 7 Seater, Leather Sunroof, Navigation, heated Seats, power lift gate, Bluetooth, Push Start, Comfort access, Rear Cam, CLEAN TITLE

We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
Original Owner's manual
2 sets of Keys
Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

"A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!"

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Windows

Sunroof

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Power Antenna

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

