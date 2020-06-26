2015 Toyota Prius

Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Cargo Net

Digital Display

SPLASH GUARDS

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

4.11 Axle Ratio

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Base Package w/No Options

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Carpet Floor Trim

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Systems Monitor

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Grille w/Chrome Bar

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Hybrid Electric Motor

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

45 L Fuel Tank

Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery

Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected, Tier 2 Bin 3 emissions rating, Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD), Atkinson Cycle, EV mode, ECO mode and Power mode

Tires: P205/60R16 -inc: temporary spare tire

Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, driver power lumbar support, driver cushion height and passenger seat recline

Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

