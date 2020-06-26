Menu
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

2015 Toyota Prius

2015 Toyota Prius

V CAMERA /SMART KEY

2015 Toyota Prius

V CAMERA /SMART KEY

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 218,558KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5267501
  • Stock #: 1633
Exterior Colour
Attitude Black Metallic (Black)
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

REDWOOD AUTO
NEW SAFETY
COMMAND STARTER
Clean Carproof No Rebuilt
Warranties and Financing available
asking $17990 or best offer
For more inquiries contact us at
Dealer permit # 4895

shop: 204-421-7767
Cell: 204-999-5858
Cell 204-930-3849

You can also visit our location at
600 Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg Mb
Our Working hours are
Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM
Sunday- Closed

Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Cargo Net
  • Digital Display
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • 4.11 Axle Ratio
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Base Package w/No Options
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Transmission: continuously variable automatic
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Systems Monitor
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Grille w/Chrome Bar
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
  • Hybrid Electric Motor
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 45 L Fuel Tank
  • Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
  • Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected, Tier 2 Bin 3 emissions rating, Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD), Atkinson Cycle, EV mode, ECO mode and Power mode
  • Tires: P205/60R16 -inc: temporary spare tire
  • Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, driver power lumbar support, driver cushion height and passenger seat recline
  • Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat
  • Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

