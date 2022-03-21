Menu
2015 Toyota Prius

26,000 KM

$32,980

+ tax & licensing
$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2015 Toyota Prius

2015 Toyota Prius

HYBRID *LOW KMS - REAR CAMERA - PUSH BUTTON START*

2015 Toyota Prius

HYBRID *LOW KMS - REAR CAMERA - PUSH BUTTON START*

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

26,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8787086
  • Stock #: WC22104R

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*YES ONLY 26,000 KM`S - NO ACCIDENTS HISTORY* The Toyota Prius is the world`s #1 selling Hybrid! This sporty hatchback includes rear-view camera, steering wheel audio controls, automatic climate control, power heated mirrors, adjustable Drive mode, remote keyless entry with push button start, fog lamps and much more! Payments start as low as $151 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 60 months at 6.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $6193.68 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

