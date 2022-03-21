$32,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Prius
HYBRID *LOW KMS - REAR CAMERA - PUSH BUTTON START*
Location
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
$32,980
- Listing ID: 8787086
- Stock #: WC22104R
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*YES ONLY 26,000 KM`S - NO ACCIDENTS HISTORY* The Toyota Prius is the world`s #1 selling Hybrid! This sporty hatchback includes rear-view camera, steering wheel audio controls, automatic climate control, power heated mirrors, adjustable Drive mode, remote keyless entry with push button start, fog lamps and much more! Payments start as low as $151 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 60 months at 6.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $6193.68 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
