2015 Toyota RAV4

72,761 KM

Details Description Features

$21,942

+ tax & licensing
$21,942

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  2. 5609463
$21,942

+ taxes & licensing

72,761KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5609463
  • Stock #: F3BCRF
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV9FW237203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3BCRF
  • Mileage 72,761 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

