***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* ***COMING SOON, BRITISH COLUMBIA 2015 TOYOTA SIENNA WHEELCHAIR VAN WITH SIDELOAD POWER RAMP! ABSOLUTELY LOADED WITH LEATHER SEATS, REMOVABLE FRONT PASSENGER SEAT (WHEELCHAIR OCCUPANT CAN SIT IN THE FRONT OR MIDDLE OF THE VAN), AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, ABS, AC, ALLOYS WHEELS, TINTED GLASS, WILL GO HOME WITH FRESH SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND 2 KEYS. garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Axle ratio: 3.94, Battery saver, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Side door type: dual power sliding, Window trim: black, Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Yelp, Infotainment: Entune, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Video system: Blu-Ray player / auxiliary HDMI input / auxiliary audio/video input, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / manual leveling, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt, Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide, OEM roof height: undefined, Rear moonroof / sunroof: power glass, Roof rails: black, Active head restraints: dual front, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: rear multi-view, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Cross traffic alert: rear, Crumple zones: front / rear, Parking sensors: front / rear, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 8, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining / 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 2, Rear seat: sliding, Rear seat type: removable captains chairs, Third row headrests: adjustable / 3, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Third row seat upholstery: leatherette, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Upholstery accents: perforated, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 15.5, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.40, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Navigation data: real time traffic, Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 10, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear quarter windows: power, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear

2015 Toyota Sienna

27,655 KM

2015 Toyota Sienna

WHEELCHAIR VAN

2015 Toyota Sienna

WHEELCHAIR VAN

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$48,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,655KM
VIN 5TDYK3DC2FS621667

  • Exterior Colour Predawn Gray Mica
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,655 KM

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

***COMING SOON, BRITISH COLUMBIA 2015 TOYOTA SIENNA WHEELCHAIR VAN WITH SIDELOAD POWER RAMP! ABSOLUTELY LOADED WITH LEATHER SEATS, REMOVABLE FRONT PASSENGER SEAT (WHEELCHAIR OCCUPANT CAN SIT IN THE FRONT OR MIDDLE OF THE VAN), AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, ABS, AC, ALLOYS WHEELS, TINTED GLASS, WILL GO HOME WITH FRESH SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND 2 KEYS.





*****VALUE PRICED AT $48,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Seat cushion airbags: passenger front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack, Headphones: wireless, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / iHeartRadio, Premium brand: JBL, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Remote control: video, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 9, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.2, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: dual front / rear outboard seats, Center console trim: wood, Floor material: carpet, Heated steering wheel, Interior accents: woodgrain, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage / illuminated, Conversation mirror, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear, Easy entry: manual rear seat, Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear / third row, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Sunshade: side window, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Axle ratio: 3.94, Battery saver, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Side door type: dual power sliding, Window trim: black, Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Yelp, Infotainment: Entune, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Video system: Blu-Ray player / auxiliary HDMI input / auxiliary audio/video input, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / manual leveling, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt, Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide, OEM roof height: undefined, Rear moonroof / sunroof: power glass, Roof rails: black, Active head restraints: dual front, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: rear multi-view, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Cross traffic alert: rear, Crumple zones: front / rear, Parking sensors: front / rear, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 8, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining / 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 2, Rear seat: sliding, Rear seat type: removable captains chairs, Third row headrests: adjustable / 3, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Third row seat upholstery: leatherette, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Upholstery accents: perforated, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 15.5, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.40, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Navigation data: real time traffic, Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 10, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear quarter windows: power, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Conversation mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Center console trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Subwoofer: 1
Floor material: carpet
Total speakers: 9
Interior accents: woodgrain
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Front seat type: captains chairs
Daytime running lights: LED
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Wheel spokes: 10
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Steering ratio: 15.5
Premium brand: JBL
Sunshade: side window
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Camera system: rear multi-view
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Rear brake diameter: 12.2
Bumper detail: rear protector
Rear seat: sliding
Cross traffic alert: rear
Headphones: wireless
Side door type: dual power sliding
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Rear quarter windows: power
Remote control: video
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.40
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rear moonroof / sunroof: power glass
Rear seat type: removable captains chairs
Infotainment: Entune
Third row seat upholstery: leatherette
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Axle Ratio: 3.94
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Navigation data: real time traffic
Roof rails: black
OEM roof height: undefined
Seat cushion airbags: passenger front
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Crumple zones: front / rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear
Grille color: chrome / chrome surround
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Parking sensors: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear / third row
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 8
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Third row headrests: adjustable / 3
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining / 4
Center console: front console with storage / illuminated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / phone / voice control
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / iHeartRadio
Armrests: dual front / rear outboard seats
Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / two 12V front
Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Yelp
Video system: Blu-Ray player / auxiliary HDMI input / auxiliary audio/video input
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / manual leveling
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

$48,991

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Toyota Sienna