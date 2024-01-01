$48,991+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Predawn Gray Mica
- Interior Colour Tan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,655 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
***COMING SOON, BRITISH COLUMBIA 2015 TOYOTA SIENNA WHEELCHAIR VAN WITH SIDELOAD POWER RAMP! ABSOLUTELY LOADED WITH LEATHER SEATS, REMOVABLE FRONT PASSENGER SEAT (WHEELCHAIR OCCUPANT CAN SIT IN THE FRONT OR MIDDLE OF THE VAN), AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, ABS, AC, ALLOYS WHEELS, TINTED GLASS, WILL GO HOME WITH FRESH SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND 2 KEYS.
*****VALUE PRICED AT $48,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Seat cushion airbags: passenger front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack, Headphones: wireless, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / iHeartRadio, Premium brand: JBL, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Remote control: video, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 9, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.2, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: dual front / rear outboard seats, Center console trim: wood, Floor material: carpet, Heated steering wheel, Interior accents: woodgrain, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage / illuminated, Conversation mirror, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear, Easy entry: manual rear seat, Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear / third row, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Sunshade: side window, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Axle ratio: 3.94, Battery saver, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Side door type: dual power sliding, Window trim: black, Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Yelp, Infotainment: Entune, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Video system: Blu-Ray player / auxiliary HDMI input / auxiliary audio/video input, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / manual leveling, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt, Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide, OEM roof height: undefined, Rear moonroof / sunroof: power glass, Roof rails: black, Active head restraints: dual front, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: rear multi-view, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Cross traffic alert: rear, Crumple zones: front / rear, Parking sensors: front / rear, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 8, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining / 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 2, Rear seat: sliding, Rear seat type: removable captains chairs, Third row headrests: adjustable / 3, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Third row seat upholstery: leatherette, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Upholstery accents: perforated, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 15.5, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.40, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Navigation data: real time traffic, Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 10, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear quarter windows: power, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear
