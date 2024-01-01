2015 Toyota Sienna

Menu
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* ****EXTRA CLEAN 1 OWNER SIENNA IS HERE! 8 PASSENGER, V6, AUTO, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SUAL SLIDING DOORS, 3 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, AM FM CD, BLUEOOTH, AC, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, POWER WNDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER SLIDING DOOR AND TILT WINDOWS, TINTED GLASS, ALLOYS, HITCH, REAR SEATS FOLDS INTO THE FLOOR, RUBBER FLOOR MATS, ONLY 178KMS! WILL GO HOME WITH 2 KEYS, *****VALUE PRICED AT $20,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: third row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Seat cushion airbags: passenger front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.2, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: dual front, Floor material: carpet, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage / illuminated, Conversation mirror, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear, Easy entry: manual rear seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front / rear / third row, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Sunshade: side window, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Axle ratio: 3.94, Battery saver, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: body-color / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Side door type: dual power sliding, Window trim: black, Infotainment: Entune, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 3.5 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, OEM roof height: undefined, Roof rails: black, Active head restraints: dual front, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 8, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat: sliding, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Third row headrests: adjustable / 3, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 15.5, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.40, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 5, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear quarter windows: manual, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear

2015 Toyota Sienna

178,344 KM

$20,991

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger

12015508

2015 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,344KM
VIN 5TDKK3DCXFS637668

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Light Gray
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,344 KM

2015 Toyota Sienna