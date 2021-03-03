Menu
2015 Toyota Sienna

47,942 KM

$47,991

+ tax & licensing
$47,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2015 Toyota Sienna

2015 Toyota Sienna

Limited Premium 7-Passenger

2015 Toyota Sienna

Limited Premium 7-Passenger

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$47,991

+ taxes & licensing

47,942KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6627332
  • Stock #: P1111
  • VIN: 5TDYK3DC6FS638617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,942 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY AT NO EXTRA COST*

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*MB SAFETY*

*CARFAX HISTORY DISCLOSURE*





***WHEELCHAIR CONVERSION FEATURES***

-TRAVEL IN PRIVACY AND SAFETY OF YOUR OWN VEHICLE

-SIDE LOAD POWER RAMP

-POWER KNEEL

-POWER SLIDING DOORS

-FLOOR TRACKS W/TIE DOWNS

-REMOVABLE BOTH FRONT SEATS

-MAXIMUM CAPACITY 5 PASSENGERS + WHEELCHAIR





***MECHANICAL EQUIPMENT****

-v6 ENGINE

-AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

-FRONT WHEEL DRIVE





***INTERIOR FEATURES***

-LEATHER SEATS

-HEATED FRONT SEATS

-POWER FRONT SEATS

-NAVIGATION

-BACK-UP CAMERA

-BLUETOOTH

-POWER SLIDING DOOR

-POWER TRUNK

-CLIMATE CONTROL

-POWER SUNROOF

-POWER WINDOWS FRONT AND REAR DOORS

-MIDDLE AND REAR ROW SUNSHADES

-BLIND SPOT MONITORING





***EXTERIOR FEATURES***

-2 TONE PAINT

-ALLOYS WHEELS

-LED TONE HEADLIGHTS

-FOG LAMPS

-TINTED GLASS

-BODY COLORED MIRRORS



EXTRA CLEAN VAN INSIDE AND OUT2 KEYS, FRESH OIL CHANGE, CLEAN TITLE, FRESH SAFETY,

DELIVERY AND CONTACTLESS SALES PROCESS AVAILABLE,

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.





*****VALUE PRICED AT $47,991 + TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED*****

*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD. EAST*****

*****CALL/TXT 204-509-0008*****

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Split
3
Third Row
2
Retained Accessory Power
Battery Saver
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Puddle Lamps
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Lumbar
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Conversation mirror
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Radio: AM/FM
Safety brake pedal system
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Sports
Pandora
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Center console trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Third row headrests: adjustable
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Subwoofer: 1
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Interior accents: woodgrain
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Front seat type: captains chairs
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Armrests: dual front
Navigation system: touch screen display
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
Wheel spokes: 10
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Auxiliary engine cooler
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Storage: accessory hook
Steering ratio: 15.5
Premium brand: JBL
Sunshade: side window
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Camera system: rear multi-view
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Rear brake diameter: 12.2
Bumper detail: rear protector
Rear seat: sliding
Cross traffic alert: rear
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Headphones: wireless
Side door type: dual power sliding
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor
Rear quarter windows: power
Remote control: video
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.40
variable intermittent
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rear moonroof / sunroof: power glass
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
Rear seat type: removable captains chairs
Infotainment: Entune
Third row seat upholstery: leatherette
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
Video system: Blu-Ray player
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Axle Ratio: 3.94
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Yelp
stocks
weather
chrome surround
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
auto delay off
tilt/slide
reclining
mast
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
auto-locking
passenger seat cushion
independently controlled
iHeartRadio
12V cargo area
two 12V front
rear outboard seats
manual leveling
auxiliary HDMI input
auxiliary audio/video input
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Roof rails: black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

