2015 Toyota Sienna

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
External temperature display
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Energy absorbing steering column
Rear door type: Power liftgate
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Center console trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Third row headrests: adjustable
Front wipers: rain sensing
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Interior accents: woodgrain
Power windows: lockout button
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Front seat type: captains chairs
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Navigation system: touch screen display
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Camera system: rear multi-view
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Rear brake diameter: 12.2
Bumper detail: rear protector
Cross traffic alert: rear
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Side door type: dual power sliding
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor
Rear quarter windows: power
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
Upholstery accents: perforated
Rear moonroof / sunroof: power glass
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
Rear seat type: removable captains chairs
Third row seat upholstery: leatherette
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
Video system: Blu-Ray player
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
auxiliary audio/video input
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
