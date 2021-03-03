2015 Toyota Sienna

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Comfort Heated Steering Wheel HEATED Cargo Area Light Air filtration Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear Split 3 Third Row 2 Retained Accessory Power Battery Saver 8 low oil pressure digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Puddle Lamps Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Lumbar door pockets Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Conversation mirror HD Radio Touch screen display Jack 4 Radio: AM/FM Safety brake pedal system range Rear Brake Type: Disc power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Illuminated Sports Pandora Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Center console: front console with storage One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Center console trim: wood Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Third row headrests: adjustable Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Memorized settings: 2 driver Grille color: chrome Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Subwoofer: 1 Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Interior accents: woodgrain Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Seatbelt warning sensor: front Front seat type: captains chairs Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Armrests: dual front Navigation system: touch screen display Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining Wheel spokes: 10 Door handle color: chrome Power windows: safety reverse Auxiliary engine cooler Easy entry: manual rear seat Rear suspension classification: semi-independent Rear suspension type: torsion beam Rear air conditioning zones: single Storage: accessory hook Steering ratio: 15.5 Premium brand: JBL Sunshade: side window Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench Camera system: rear multi-view Front brake diameter: 12.9 Rear brake diameter: 12.2 Bumper detail: rear protector Rear seat: sliding Cross traffic alert: rear Internet radio app: Gracenote Multi-function remote: panic alarm Headphones: wireless Side door type: dual power sliding Third row seatbelts: 3-point Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor Rear quarter windows: power Remote control: video Turns lock-to-lock: 3.40 variable intermittent Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Rear moonroof / sunroof: power glass Power outlet(s): 115V rear Rear seat type: removable captains chairs Infotainment: Entune Third row seat upholstery: leatherette Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm Video system: Blu-Ray player Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. Axle Ratio: 3.94 Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Yelp stocks weather chrome surround Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system auto delay off tilt/slide reclining mast reverse gear tilt voice operated auto high beam dimmer auto-locking passenger seat cushion independently controlled iHeartRadio 12V cargo area two 12V front rear outboard seats manual leveling auxiliary HDMI input auxiliary audio/video input Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Roof rails: black

