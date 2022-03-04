Menu
2015 Toyota Sienna

238,000 KM

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Great 1 Motors

204-297-8082

2015 Toyota Sienna

2015 Toyota Sienna

SE

2015 Toyota Sienna

SE

Great 1 Motors

1350 Logan Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 1R6

204-297-8082

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

238,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8626073
  VIN: 5TDXK3DC6FS621599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, FINANCING AVAILABLE. WARRANTY INCLUDED 2015 Toyota Sienna V6 SE FWD Technology Package 8 seater, with 238000 kms mostly highway, in excellent condition, needs nothing,
Manitoba Safety Certified, 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, additional warranty available!
Priced at $25900.00 plus GST and PST 
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
3.5 liter V6 266hp
6 speed automatic transmission
ABS, traction, stability control
Backup camera
Tire pressure monitoring system
Automatic Headlights
Power seats
Power sliding doors/ hatch
Auto dimming rear view mirror
Universal garage door opener
Blind spot monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Back-up camera
Navigation
AM/FM stereo/CD/MP3 player/Satellite radio Aux input
Blue-Ray DVD 16.4 inch Rear entertainment system with wireless head-phones
Bluetooth connection
Steering wheel audio controls
Heated power mirrors
Heated Leather seats
Factory Remote Starter 
Carfax Report https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jvkIWFL9z7l+DYg25hHPVEFllOshzopY

GREAT 1 MOTORS INC.
1350 LOGAN AVE (Corner of Logan & Weston) WINNIPEG. DEALER PERMIT #4991 TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE, CALL OR TEXT 204-297-8082/8086 ONLY GREAT DEALS!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Great 1 Motors

Great 1 Motors

1350 Logan Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 1R6

204-297-XXXX

204-297-8082

