2015 Toyota Sienna

Listing ID: 9187324

Stock #: F4T4H3

VIN: 5TDXK3DC2FS566200

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Charcoal

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 113,476 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Sport tuned suspension Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS) 3.935 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs) 79 L Fuel Tank Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Door auto-latch Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Power Sliding Rear Doors Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P235/50R19 AS -inc: temporary spare Wheels: 19" 6 Spoke Alloy w/Locks Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Locking glove box Driver foot rest Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Illuminated Front Cupholder Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat, driver seat fore/aft, power lumbar support, driver seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment, driver foldable armrest, passenger seat fore/aft, 4-way power adjustable p... FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Window grid and roof mount antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Liftgate Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

