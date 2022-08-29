Menu
2015 Toyota Sienna

113,476 KM

Details Description Features

$29,388

+ tax & licensing
$29,388

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2015 Toyota Sienna

2015 Toyota Sienna

SE Local

2015 Toyota Sienna

SE Local

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$29,388

+ taxes & licensing

113,476KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9187324
  • Stock #: F4T4H3
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC2FS566200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,476 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers!
Leather!
Key Features & Safety Features
- Heated Front Seats w/Power Adjust
- Power Dual Sliding Door
- Power Rear Door with Jam Protection
- Tri-Zone Auto A/C
- Steering Wheel w/Audio Control
- Heated Mirrors w/Power Adjust
- Auto Headlamps
- Bluetooth
- Backup Camera
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
3.935 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs)
79 L Fuel Tank
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Door auto-latch
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P235/50R19 AS -inc: temporary spare
Wheels: 19" 6 Spoke Alloy w/Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat, driver seat fore/aft, power lumbar support, driver seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment, driver foldable armrest, passenger seat fore/aft, 4-way power adjustable p...
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
AM/FM Radio
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Liftgate
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

