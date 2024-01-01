Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>High-Value Options:</strong></p><ul><li>4x4</li><li>TRD Pro</li><li>Command Start</li><li>Clean Title</li></ul><p><strong>3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)</strong></p><p><strong>Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.</strong></p><p><strong>Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca</strong></p><p></p><p><strong>Dealer permit: 4858</strong></p><p><strong>Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy</strong></p>

2015 Toyota Tacoma

128,087 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Pro

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Pro

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,087KM
VIN 5TFUU4EN1FX120892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 420892
  • Mileage 128,087 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • 4x4
  • TRD Pro
  • Command Start
  • Clean Title

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Match Auto Market

Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE 114,151 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr 144,358 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 129,377 KM $22,999 + tax & lic

Email Match Auto Market

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-615-XXXX

(click to show)

204-615-6979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Tacoma