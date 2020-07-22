Menu
2015 Toyota Tacoma

87,002 KM

Details Description Features

$30,249

+ tax & licensing
$30,249

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2015 Toyota Tacoma

2015 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double Cab V6 Auto 1 Owner | TRD Sport Pkg

2015 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double Cab V6 Auto 1 Owner | TRD Sport Pkg

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Sale Price

$30,249

+ taxes & licensing

87,002KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5519499
  • Stock #: F39YYM
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN5FX035567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # F39YYM
  • Mileage 87,002 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Hooks
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Bluetooth Capability
Integrated XM Satellite Radio
Driver Side Airbag
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
and advanced voice recognition
Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: audio auxiliary input jack
6.1" display audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

