2015 Toyota Tacoma

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Tow Hooks Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Bluetooth Capability Integrated XM Satellite Radio Driver Side Airbag USB Audio input Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input and advanced voice recognition Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: audio auxiliary input jack 6.1" display audio

