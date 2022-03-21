$35,992+ tax & licensing
204-261-3490
2015 Toyota Tacoma
4WD Double Cab V6 Auto 4WD | Bluetooth | Heated seats | TRD Sport PKG
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$35,992
- Listing ID: 8818553
- Stock #: F4MRYV
- VIN: 5TFMU4FN5FX037304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 64,515 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2015 Toyota Tacoma 4WD | Bluetooth | Heated seats V6 4.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V VVT-i 5-Speed Automatic 4WD Barcelona Red Metallic
4WD, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Vehicle Features
