2015 Toyota Tacoma

Listing ID: 8818553

8818553 Stock #: F4MRYV

F4MRYV VIN: 5TFMU4FN5FX037304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 64,515 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Single Exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 80 L Fuel Tank 3.727 Axle Ratio 1047# Maximum Payload Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs GVWR: 2,490 kgs (5,500 lbs) Engine: 4.0L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel infection, Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stainless steel ... Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Floor mats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Regular Dome Lighting Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black fender flares Steel spare wheel integrated storage Black rear step bumper Argent grille Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Regular Composite Box Style Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, 6.1" display audio, and advanced voice recognition, Powertrain 4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE Additional Features Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Audio Aux Input Driver Side Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine

