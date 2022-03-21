Menu
2015 Toyota Tacoma

64,515 KM

Details Description Features

$35,992

+ tax & licensing
$35,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2015 Toyota Tacoma

2015 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double Cab V6 Auto 4WD | Bluetooth | Heated seats | TRD Sport PKG

2015 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double Cab V6 Auto 4WD | Bluetooth | Heated seats | TRD Sport PKG

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$35,992

+ taxes & licensing

64,515KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8818553
  • Stock #: F4MRYV
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN5FX037304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,515 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

2015 Toyota Tacoma 4WD | Bluetooth | Heated seats V6 4.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V VVT-i 5-Speed Automatic 4WD Barcelona Red Metallic

4WD, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80 L Fuel Tank
3.727 Axle Ratio
1047# Maximum Payload
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
GVWR: 2,490 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Engine: 4.0L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel infection, Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stainless steel ...
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Regular Dome Lighting
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Black rear step bumper
Argent grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Regular Composite Box Style
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, 6.1" display audio, and advanced voice recognition,
4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE
Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

