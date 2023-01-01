$30,999+ tax & licensing
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma
4WD Access Cab V6 Auto
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
111,952KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9765178
- Stock #: 1311
- VIN: 5tfuu4en6fx136750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 111,952 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4