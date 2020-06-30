Menu
2015 Toyota Tundra

108,318 KM

$30,988

+ tax & licensing
$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2015 Toyota Tundra

2015 Toyota Tundra

SR TRD OFF ROAD

SR TRD OFF ROAD

SR TRD OFF ROAD

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  2. 5344364
  • Listing ID: 5344364
  • Stock #: F38VB2
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F16FX480469

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

108,318KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F38VB2
  • Mileage 108,318 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

