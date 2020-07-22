Menu
2015 Toyota Tundra

35,326 KM

$33,419

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

SR5 5.7 V8 SR5 PLUS PACKAGE

2015 Toyota Tundra

SR5 5.7 V8 SR5 PLUS PACKAGE

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

35,326KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5542218
  • Stock #: F31TH5
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F19FX440726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Voice Recognition
Backup Camera
Cloth Seats
Fog Lights
Touchscreen Display
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

