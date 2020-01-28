2015 TOYOTA VENZA BASE ,BACKUPCAMERA,AWD









Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Cargo Net

SPLASH GUARDS

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Metal-look grille

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Wheels w/Silver Accents

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper

67 L Fuel Tank

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Tires: P245/55R19 AS Radials -inc: temporary spare tire

Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks

Plastic Floor Trim and Carpet Mat

Simulated Wood Gear Shift Knob

582CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

827# Maximum Payload

GVWR: 2,340 kgs (5,160 lbs)

Single Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT w/OD -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter, lock up torque converter and transmission cooler

TBD Axle Ratio

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

Engine: 2.7L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VVT-i -inc: aluminum alloy block, Dual Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence, sequential multiport electronic fuel injection, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stainl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.