2015 TOYOTA VENZA BASE ,BACKUPCAMERA,AWD
FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL OR TEXT AT 204-999-3592 OR 204-227-8028
As our valued customers you will receive this package at no cost with this vehicle
1) NO CHARGE Engine Light Diagnosis.
2) FREE Tire Rotation with any oil change
3) FREE fluid Top-Ups with any mechanical service.
We have wide selection of CARS, SUVs, VANS and TRUCKs always give us call for latest Stock information and pictures.
Dealer permit number #9917
Gundhu Auto is located on 222-Mcphillips Street, Winnipeg (just at corner of Pacific and Mcphillips Street) & our business hour are from Mon-Sat 9:00am to 6:00pm
Follow us on Facebook/Gundhu Auto Sales Ltd.
Check out official website at https://www.gundhuauto.ca/
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Gundhu-Auto-Sales-and-Service-Ltd/276494172395553
Financing available please call us for more information
All advertised to be true but not guaranteed
Gundhu auto is MPI Approved Manitoba Safety Inspection Station
Winter Tire Financing Available up to 4 years
We Do All Mechanical work here
*(Price not include GST and PST)
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Cargo Net
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Driver foot rest
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Metal-look grille
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
- 67 L Fuel Tank
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Tires: P245/55R19 AS Radials -inc: temporary spare tire
- Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
- Plastic Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
- Simulated Wood Gear Shift Knob
- 582CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 827# Maximum Payload
- GVWR: 2,340 kgs (5,160 lbs)
- Single Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT w/OD -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter, lock up torque converter and transmission cooler
- TBD Axle Ratio
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
- Engine: 2.7L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VVT-i -inc: aluminum alloy block, Dual Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence, sequential multiport electronic fuel injection, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stainl...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.