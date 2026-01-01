$10,950+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Yaris
LE
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11219.0
- Mileage 179,842 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean 2015 Toyota Yaris, This car drives like New, No disappointments!!! Remote start, Air Conditioning, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors, Toyota Quality paired with incredible fuel economy. Great service history, Come checkout all the options as well as the spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Reasonably Priced at $10,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Additional Features
