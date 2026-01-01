Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super clean 2015 Toyota Yaris, This car drives like New, No disappointments!!! Remote start, Air Conditioning, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors, Toyota Quality paired with incredible fuel economy. Great service history, Come checkout all the options as well as the spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Reasonably Priced at $10,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491</p>

2015 Toyota Yaris

179,842 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle
13495199

2015 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1768958798
  2. 1768958798
  3. 1768958798
  4. 1768958799
  5. 1768958799
  6. 1768958799
  7. 1768958799
  8. 1768958798
  9. 1768958799
  10. 1768958799
  11. 1768958798
  12. 1768958796
  13. 1768958798
  14. 1768958798
  15. 1768958799
  16. 1768958798
  17. 1768958799
  18. 1768958799
  19. 1768958799
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,842KM
Excellent Condition
VIN VNKKTUD38FA016288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11219.0
  • Mileage 179,842 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean 2015 Toyota Yaris, This car drives like New, No disappointments!!! Remote start, Air Conditioning, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors, Toyota Quality paired with incredible fuel economy. Great service history, Come checkout all the options as well as the spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Reasonably Priced at $10,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2015 Toyota Yaris LE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Toyota Yaris LE 179,842 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Soul LUXURY for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Kia Soul LUXURY 128,000 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Honda Civic LX 174,000 KM $15,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2015 Toyota Yaris