2015 Toyota Yaris

62,726 KM

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

LE

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

  2. 5928339
62,726KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5928339
  • Stock #: F3MWHJ
  • VIN: VNKKTUD39FA054032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Mileage 62,726 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

tilt steering
Floor mats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

