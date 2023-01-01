2015 Volkswagen Golf

$15,993 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 0 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10487610

10487610 Stock #: F59DC6

F59DC6 VIN: 3VW217AU1FM006408

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Night Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F59DC6

Mileage 129,037 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Electric Power-Assist Steering Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode 60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.8 TSI 170HP Interior Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Cloth Back Material Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation Heatable Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way adjustible front seats w/power recline and manual lumbar support Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Immobilizer IV Immobilizer Exterior Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Tires: P195/65R15 AS Wheels: 15" Lyon Alloy Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Audio Theft Deterrent Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Glove Box Mounted Single Remote CD, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Additional Features null 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

