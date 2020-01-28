2015 Volkswagen Golf

Get into this sporty, easy to park and fuel efficient 2015 VW Golf hatchback today! This 1 owner Golf geatures the top of the line Highline Package including: heated leather seating, sunroof, alloy wheels and so much more! As an added bonus, you also get a full winter tire & rim package included!
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
-
- Power Steering
- Power Mirror(s)
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Satellite Radio
- Convenience
-
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Additional Features
-
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connection
- Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.