Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Highline w/Leather & Sunroof *Winter Tire Package*

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Highline w/Leather & Sunroof *Winter Tire Package*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,341KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4582260
  • Stock #: 200841
  • VIN: 3VW117AU1FM010597
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Get into this sporty, easy to park and fuel efficient 2015 VW Golf hatchback today! This 1 owner Golf geatures the top of the line Highline Package including: heated leather seating, sunroof, alloy wheels and so much more! As an added bonus, you also get a full winter tire & rim package included!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2019 Audi Q5 Progres...
 13,660 KM
$50,995 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 4 Series 42...
 51,010 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q3 Komfort...
 68,885 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Send A Message