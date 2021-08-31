Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

127,315 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI LOCAL ONE OWNER, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI LOCAL ONE OWNER, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

127,315KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8011779
  • Stock #: 273550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Clark Cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,315 KM

Vehicle Description

* Local One Owner. * SPORT PACKAGE (18-inch Alloy Wheels, Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Light Assist - Automatic High Beam Control, Panoramic Sunroof, Rain Sensing Wipers). * Keyless Entry. * Heated Front Seats. * Cloth Sport Seats. * Dual Zone Climate Control. * Multi-function Leather Wrapped GTI Sport Steering Wheel. * Touchscreen Radio. * Bluetooth. * CD Player. * AM / FM / Satellite Radio, * USB Input. * Auxiliary Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Ambient Interior Lighting. * GTI Sport Suspension. * Red Brake Calipers. * Heated Washer Nozzles.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Bluetooth Connection
DEEP BLACK PEARL
Requires Subscription
CLARK CLOTH CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
SPORTS PACKAGE -inc: Automatic Headlights coming and leaving home function Wheels: 18" Austin Alloy Rain-Sensing Wipers Panorama Tilt & Slide Power Sunroof Light Assist automatic high beam control Tires: P225/40R18 AS Kessy Keyless Access w/Pu...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

