2015 Volkswagen Golf

+ taxes & licensing
204-788-1100
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
204-788-1100
+ taxes & licensing
* Local One Owner. * SPORT PACKAGE (18-inch Alloy Wheels, Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Light Assist - Automatic High Beam Control, Panoramic Sunroof, Rain Sensing Wipers). * Keyless Entry. * Heated Front Seats. * Cloth Sport Seats. * Dual Zone Climate Control. * Multi-function Leather Wrapped GTI Sport Steering Wheel. * Touchscreen Radio. * Bluetooth. * CD Player. * AM / FM / Satellite Radio, * USB Input. * Auxiliary Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Ambient Interior Lighting. * GTI Sport Suspension. * Red Brake Calipers. * Heated Washer Nozzles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1