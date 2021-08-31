2015 Volkswagen Golf

$20,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 3 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8011779

Stock #: 273550

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Clark Cloth

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 127,315 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT Bluetooth Connection DEEP BLACK PEARL Requires Subscription CLARK CLOTH CLOTH SEATING SURFACES SPORTS PACKAGE -inc: Automatic Headlights coming and leaving home function Wheels: 18" Austin Alloy Rain-Sensing Wipers Panorama Tilt & Slide Power Sunroof Light Assist automatic high beam control Tires: P225/40R18 AS Kessy Keyless Access w/Pu...

