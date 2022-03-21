2015 Volkswagen Golf

$22,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 6 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Titan Black w/Red Accents

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 101,603 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling DEEP BLACK PEARL Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription TITAN BLACK W/RED ACCENTS VIENNA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

