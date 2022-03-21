$22,900+ tax & licensing
204-788-1100
2015 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
$22,900
- Listing ID: 8778032
- Stock #: 269451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black w/Red Accents
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,603 KM
Vehicle Description
* Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Power Sunroof * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel * Paddle Shifters * Backup Camera * Cruise Control * Front Collision Alert * Drive Mode Selection * Leather Seats * Power Driver / Power Recline Passenger Seat * Heated Front Seats * Dual Zone Climate Control * Touchscreen Radio * Premium Fender Audio System * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * CD Player * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Mirrors * Heated Mirrors * Rain Sensing Wipers * Heated Washer Nozzles * LED Daytime Running Headlights * Light Assist - Automatic High Beam Control * Front Fog Lights * Stainless Steel Pedal Covers * Summer Mats * Cargo Shade Cover
Vehicle Features
