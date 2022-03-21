Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

101,603 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA

Location

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

101,603KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8778032
  • Stock #: 269451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black w/Red Accents
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,603 KM

Vehicle Description

* Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Power Sunroof * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel * Paddle Shifters * Backup Camera * Cruise Control * Front Collision Alert * Drive Mode Selection * Leather Seats * Power Driver / Power Recline Passenger Seat * Heated Front Seats * Dual Zone Climate Control * Touchscreen Radio * Premium Fender Audio System * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * CD Player * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Mirrors * Heated Mirrors * Rain Sensing Wipers * Heated Washer Nozzles * LED Daytime Running Headlights * Light Assist - Automatic High Beam Control * Front Fog Lights * Stainless Steel Pedal Covers * Summer Mats * Cargo Shade Cover

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
DEEP BLACK PEARL
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
TITAN BLACK W/RED ACCENTS VIENNA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

