Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

126,949 KM

Details Description Features

$10,255

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,255

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline | Local Trade | Rear View Camera | Bluetooth |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline | Local Trade | Rear View Camera | Bluetooth |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5321366
  • Stock #: F38E4X
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ3FM402178
Sale Price

$10,255

+ taxes & licensing

126,949KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade, Great on Gas, And The Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Cruise Control
Touch Screen Display
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Sets of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
4 Speakers
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: Premium 8 AM/FM Sound System w/6-Disc CD -inc: touchscreen
auxiliary input and SiriusXM satellite radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2017 Subaru Forester...
 21,898 KM
$24,255 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Accent ...
 39,107 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Trave...
 124,149 KM
$10,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory