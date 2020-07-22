Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

88,929 KM

Details Description

$13,398

+ tax & licensing
$13,398

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Kia

204-269-1600

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Comfortline *No Accidents!*

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Comfortline *No Accidents!*

Location

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

$13,398

+ taxes & licensing

88,929KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5423435
  • Stock #: 15DG47927AA
  • VIN: 3VWD07AJ5FM212526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15DG47927AA
  • Mileage 88,929 KM

Vehicle Description

*Accident free, always owned in MB! Features include backup camera, heated front seats, sunroof and much more!* We believe it is essential to continue our constant support for those needing to stay mobile. Whether it is sales, service or parts that you need - we are open and here for you. We have a variety of purchase relief programs available, including don't pay for up to 120 days, $0 down, flexible finance rates and more (all O.A.C.). Shop from home with ease - view our entire current inventory, live chat with our sales team, view current promotions, operating hours and much more at www.winnipegkia.com. Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

