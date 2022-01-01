2015 Volkswagen Jetta

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 2 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

F4CV44 VIN: 3VWB07AJ1FM338518

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 115,296 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 5-Speed Manual Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.39 Axle Ratio 55 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.8L TSI Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sliding Front Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer Rear map lights Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation control Heatable Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Wheels: 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Tires: 195/65 R15H AS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth 6 Speakers Window Grid Diversity Antenna Audio Theft Deterrent Windows Sunroof Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Turbocharged Engine 4 Cyl Engine 5 Spd Manual Transmission Gasoline Fuel System Radio: Premium 8 AM/FM Sound System w/6-Disc CD -inc: touchscreen auxiliary input and SiriusXM satellite radio SUNROOF PACKAGE -inc: chrome window mouldings and front reading lights, Power Sunroof

