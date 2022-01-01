2015 Volkswagen Jetta

- Listing ID: 8136889
Stock #: F4CV44
- VIN: 3VWB07AJ1FM338518
Exterior Colour
Pure White
Interior Colour
Titan Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Stock #
F4CV44
Mileage
115,296 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation control
Heatable Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Black grille w/chrome accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Wheels: 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Mirror integrated turn signals
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
5 Spd Manual Transmission
Radio: Premium 8 AM/FM Sound System w/6-Disc CD -inc: touchscreen
auxiliary input and SiriusXM satellite radio
SUNROOF PACKAGE -inc: chrome window mouldings and front reading lights, Power Sunroof
