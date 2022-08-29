2015 Volkswagen Jetta

$14,720 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 2 2 1 K M Used Get Financing

9295390 Stock #: 3118A

3118A VIN: 3VW2K7AJ3FM347585

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour /SILVER

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 102,221 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

