$14,720
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Trendline
Location
$14,720
+ taxes & licensing
102,221KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9295390
- Stock #: 3118A
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ3FM347585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour /SILVER
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3118A
- Mileage 102,221 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Winnipeg Hyundai
3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8