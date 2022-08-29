Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

77,567 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Sedan Trendline+ | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

77,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9316516
  • Stock #: 278830A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,567 KM

Vehicle Description

* Local Manitoba Vehicle * Keyless Entry * Multi-Function Steering Wheel * Backup Camera * Cruise Control * Cloth Seats * Heated Front Seats * Climate Control * Touchscreen Radio * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * CD Player * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors * Heated Washer Nozzles * All Weather Mats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
PURE WHITE
Requires Subscription
TITAN BLACK DORYC CLOTH SEAT TRIM

