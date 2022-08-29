$16,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Trendline+ | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |
$16,900
- Listing ID: 9316516
- Stock #: 278830A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,567 KM
Vehicle Description
* Local Manitoba Vehicle * Keyless Entry * Multi-Function Steering Wheel * Backup Camera * Cruise Control * Cloth Seats * Heated Front Seats * Climate Control * Touchscreen Radio * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * CD Player * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors * Heated Washer Nozzles * All Weather Mats
Vehicle Features
