Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Passat

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Pro

204-298-0123

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Passat

2015 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORT

Location

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

  1. 6902475
  2. 6902475
  3. 6902475
  4. 6902475
  5. 6902475
  6. 6902475
  7. 6902475
  8. 6902475
  9. 6902475
  10. 6902475
  11. 6902475
  12. 6902475
  13. 6902475
  14. 6902475
  15. 6902475
Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6902475
  • Stock #: 20210419-4
  • VIN: 1VWAV7A33FC070961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20210419-4
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

-- Clean Title -- 2015 Volkswagen Passat TDI with 98,000 kms, Loaded w/ all power options, Automatic transmission, Cruise control, Bluetooth, Back up camera, Heated seats, Remote starter and more. Safety certified. 1 Year Power train warranty included.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Pro

2011 Audi A4 Prestige
 151,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2009 Acura TL SH-AWD...
 129,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Impreza ...
 96,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Email Imports Pro

Imports Pro

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-0123

Quick Links
Directions Inventory