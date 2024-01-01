$18,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Pure White]
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24252
- Mileage 136,663 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey friend! Get ready for Ride Time's "Summer Start Sales Event"! This June, we're bringing you direct benefits and thrilling opportunities on the road ahead. Leveraging our reputation for exceptional service, were embracing the spirit of summer renewal. Our "Summer Start Sales Event" is all about getting you into the perfect vehicle for the season. Discover Your Ideal Ride: Explore our carefully selected inventory of 80-120 high-quality vehicles. With the majority priced under $30,000, finding your dream car is guaranteed to feel like a victory lap. June-Exclusive Offers: We've fine-tuned our prices to offer you the best deals, making your dream of owning that ideal car a reality. Financing Made Simple: Take advantage of our flexible financing options, including an attractive "No Payments For 90 Days" offer (on approved credit). With some of the most competitive rates around, getting into your new car is easier than ever. Dependability You Can Trust: Each vehicle in our lineup has passed a comprehensive safety inspection and comes with a detailed CarFax report, ensuring your new start is built on a solid foundation. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, we're committed to maintaining your car, saving you money over time. Connect Your Way: Ready to move forward? You can text us at 204-400-1965, check out our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person for a firsthand experience, or chat with us at https://m.me/ridetime. We're here to help you find your next car effortlessly. A Time for New Beginnings: The "Summer Start Sales Event" isnt just a promotionits your gateway to summer. Lets make this June one for the books with deals that put you behind the wheel. Join us for the "Summer Start Sales Event" and shift into higher gear this season! All The Best, The Ride Time Team (DLR 4080)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ride Time
Ride Time
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-272-6161