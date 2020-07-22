Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

68,740 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

68,740KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5478294
  Stock #: 200161
  VIN: WVGJV7AX9FW517440

  • Exterior Colour 0Q0Q-Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,740 KM

This Volkswagen Tiguan has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 6.5J x 16" Portland Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: 215/65R16 H AS -inc: Snow chain compatible, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* The Experts' Verdict... *As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Tiguan is everything you want in a compact SUV and more. It has smooth curves, a front end with sleek grille, and angled headlights. Just looking at this vehicle you know it can handle just about any terrain you put in its path. Available on R-Line models, you will marvel at the enormous available panoramic sunroof that stretches all the way to the rear passengers. Also, available on the R-Line, you can get the amazing Adaptive Front-lighting System, which can angle headlights up to 15 degrees around corners for better sight. Under the hood is an impressive 200hp, 2.0L, TSI engine, which can be paired with an available 6-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic as well as the 4MOTION all-wheel drive system. Depending on your mood, it gives you the choice of fully automatic or manual-shifting mode. The roomy interior is refined and comfortable with features like leather seating, heated front seats, and dual-zone climate control, which are available on select models. There is a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat that allows you multiple seating and storage options, and when all are folded, the Tiguan has 56.1 cu. ft. of cargo capacity. A variety of available sound systems exist on select trims, including a Premium option from Fender that has 400 watts and 9-speakers. It also comes with an array of safety features including electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes, and an intelligent crash response system. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, crash notification, and if your vehicle has navigation it offers improved point-of-interest service. Plus, all these features can be administered by an app on your smartphone.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to St James Volkswagen located at 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1 can get you a trustworthy Tiguan today!*Online Shopping at St James VW!*St James Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Online Shopper program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.stjamesvw.ca/online-shopper/ for more details!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

