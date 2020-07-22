2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

+ taxes & licensing
This Volkswagen Tiguan has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 6.5J x 16" Portland Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: 215/65R16 H AS -inc: Snow chain compatible, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* The Experts' Verdict... *As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Tiguan is everything you want in a compact SUV and more. It has smooth curves, a front end with sleek grille, and angled headlights. Just looking at this vehicle you know it can handle just about any terrain you put in its path. Available on R-Line models, you will marvel at the enormous available panoramic sunroof that stretches all the way to the rear passengers. Also, available on the R-Line, you can get the amazing Adaptive Front-lighting System, which can angle headlights up to 15 degrees around corners for better sight. Under the hood is an impressive 200hp, 2.0L, TSI engine, which can be paired with an available 6-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic as well as the 4MOTION all-wheel drive system. Depending on your mood, it gives you the choice of fully automatic or manual-shifting mode. The roomy interior is refined and comfortable with features like leather seating, heated front seats, and dual-zone climate control, which are available on select models. There is a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat that allows you multiple seating and storage options, and when all are folded, the Tiguan has 56.1 cu. ft. of cargo capacity. A variety of available sound systems exist on select trims, including a Premium option from Fender that has 400 watts and 9-speakers. It also comes with an array of safety features including electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes, and an intelligent crash response system. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, crash notification, and if your vehicle has navigation it offers improved point-of-interest service. Plus, all these features can be administered by an app on your smartphone.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to St James Volkswagen located at 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1 can get you a trustworthy Tiguan today!*Online Shopping at St James VW!*St James Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Online Shopper program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.stjamesvw.ca/online-shopper/ for more details!
