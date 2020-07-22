Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

44,015 KM

Details Description Features

$17,391

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Trendline

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

44,015KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5651235
  • Stock #: F3AK6F
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX8FW034814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Fog Lights, Panoramic Roof, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Voice Recognition, Heated Seats, Backup Camera & More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

