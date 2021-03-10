Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

70,526 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline | Heated Seats | Panoramic Sunroof |

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline | Heated Seats | Panoramic Sunroof |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6779264
  2. 6779264
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

70,526KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6779264
  • Stock #: F3VW8U
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX4FW556436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Night Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Odometer is 27471 kilometers below market average!

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4Motion 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic AWD Night Blue Metallic

AWD, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leatherette Seat Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Premium VIII AM/FM w/In-Dash 6CD Changer, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Auxiliary input jack
Keyless Start
8 speakers
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
SD Card Input
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
4 Cyl Engine
Wheels: 7J x 17" Philadelphia Alloy
Radio: Premium VIII AM/FM w/In-Dash 6CD Changer -inc: 6.5" touch screen
MP3 format readable
integrated SiriusXM satellite radio w/limited complimentary subscription (3-months)
Bluetooth mobile phone conn

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

