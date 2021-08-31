Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

86,608 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD | Pano Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD | Pano Roof

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 7762530
  2. 7762530
  3. 7762530
  4. 7762530
  5. 7762530
  6. 7762530
  7. 7762530
  8. 7762530
  9. 7762530
  10. 7762530
  11. 7762530
  12. 7762530
  13. 7762530
  14. 7762530
  15. 7762530
  16. 7762530
  17. 7762530
  18. 7762530
  19. 7762530
  20. 7762530
  21. 7762530
  22. 7762530
  23. 7762530
  24. 7762530
  25. 7762530
  26. 7762530
  27. 7762530
  28. 7762530
  29. 7762530
  30. 7762530
Contact Seller

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

86,608KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7762530
  • Stock #: F479VF
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX4FW513084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F479VF
  • Mileage 86,608 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Heated Front Seats
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Rearview Camera
- Bluetooth
- Dual Zone Climate Control

and more!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
tilt steering
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2015 Lexus RX 350 To...
 109,733 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 86,608 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2012 Lexus ES 350 Ex...
 122,393 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory