2015 Volkswagen Touareg

82,278 KM

Details Description Features

$36,457

+ tax & licensing
$36,457

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

Highline TDI! Accident Free!

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

Highline TDI! Accident Free!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$36,457

+ taxes & licensing

82,278KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8921650
  • Stock #: F4N728
  • VIN: WVGDP9BP2FD006469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Terracotta Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,278 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free!
- R Line!
- Navigation
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.27 Axle Ratio
Regular Ride Suspension
220 Amp Alternator
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
100 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
85-Amp/Hr 450CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.0L TDI
GVWR: 2,860 kgs (6,305 lbs)
530.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: seatback pockets, 14-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and memory and 8-way power front passenger seat w/manual lumbar support
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Glove Box Mounted Single Remote CD, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Email Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

