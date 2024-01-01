Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2015 Volvo S60

90,409 KM

Details Description Features

$21,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Volvo S60

Premier Plus Tech | Climate

Watch This Vehicle
11931209

2015 Volvo S60

Premier Plus Tech | Climate

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$21,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,409KM
VIN YV1902TL7F1345581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Stone
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5UUM2
  • Mileage 90,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Garage door transmitter
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mobile hotspot internet access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Passenger Illumination
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: power driver seat w/memory and power passenger seat

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Used 2015 Volvo S60 Premier Plus Tech | Climate for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Volvo S60 Premier Plus Tech | Climate 90,409 KM $21,987 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC60 R-Design Climate | 21's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Volvo XC60 R-Design Climate | 21's 56,484 KM $39,987 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC60 R-Design Climate | 21's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Volvo XC60 R-Design Climate | 21's 56,484 KM $39,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,987

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2015 Volvo S60