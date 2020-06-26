Menu
$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2015 Volvo V60

2015 Volvo V60

Premier Plus *Blessed To Have This Trade*

2015 Volvo V60

Premier Plus *Blessed To Have This Trade*

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale Price

$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,221KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5245733
  • Stock #: F36YT6
  • VIN: YV1612SC5F1193852
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Off-Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

We have exorcised a great trade and this local V60 is ready for the next owner. There are awesome options in this wagon and do not expect it will last long on the lot.
Features include Heated Front and Rear Seats-Heated Steering Wheel-Rear Park Assist Camera-Blind Spot Information System-Bluetooth-carpet and rubber floor mats-Dynamic Bending Lights and more! In fact the previous owner had a CompuStar system installed and the next owner gets that for free.

Activated with a few stock photos while we complete the detailing process, may not represent the actual vehicle.
Expected date of arrival is July 6

Please note we are leaving the remote start in place but do not guarantee it as we did not install it.
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • MEMORY MIRRORS
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Performance Rear Tire
  • Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

