2015 Volvo V60

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
We have exorcised a great trade and this local V60 is ready for the next owner. There are awesome options in this wagon and do not expect it will last long on the lot.
Features include Heated Front and Rear Seats-Heated Steering Wheel-Rear Park Assist Camera-Blind Spot Information System-Bluetooth-carpet and rubber floor mats-Dynamic Bending Lights and more! In fact the previous owner had a CompuStar system installed and the next owner gets that for free.
Activated with a few stock photos while we complete the detailing process, may not represent the actual vehicle.
Expected date of arrival is July 6
Please note we are leaving the remote start in place but do not guarantee it as we did not install it.
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:
3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
